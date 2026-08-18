Dolphins Sign EDGE Seth Coleman-Lyles

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed EDGE Seth Coleman-Lyles to a contract.

The Dolphins waived EDGE Mason Reiger with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Coleman, 25, was a four-star recruit and the 19th-ranked weakside defensive end in the 2019 recruiting class out of Melbourne, Florida. He committed to Illinois and spent six seasons there.

He was signed by the Seahawks following the 2025 draft as an undrafted free agent but was let go after camp. From there, he had stint on the Colts’ practice squad and joined the Dolphins’ on a futures contract this offseason before being let go in early August.

In his collegiate career, Coleman appeared in 56 games for Illinois and recorded 183 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, 15 passes defended, and two forced fumbles.