Colts WR Alec Pierce Targeting Training Camp For Return From Ankle Surgery

Colts WR Alec Pierce underwent ankle surgery in late March and was given a 4-6 month recovery timetable. When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Pierce indicated that he is targeting a return sometime in training camp, per James Boyd.

Pierce said that he has resumed jogging on an anti-gravity treadmill, via Boyd.

It’s an encouraging sign that Pierce will be available for Week 1 and that his recovery won’t linger into the regular season, especially after the organization made a costly investment in the receiver.

Indianapolis re-signed Pierce to a four-year, $116 million deal this offseason. The contract is worth $29 million per season, and includes $84 million in guarantees, $60 million fully guaranteed at signing, and a max value of $116 million.

Pierce, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.

He just finished the final year of a four-year $6,601,342 rookie contract that included a $1,980,976 signing bonus.

In 2025, Pierce appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 47 receptions on 84 targets for 1,004 yards (21.3 YPC) and six touchdowns.