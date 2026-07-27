Chargers Released G Ben Cleveland

Per the transaction wire, the Chargers released veteran G Ben Cleveland on Monday.

He was suspended for three games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy back in December but wound up signing a futures deal with the Chargers.

Cleveland, 27, was a four-year starter at Georgia and was named first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Ravens drafted him in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Cleveland finished up his rookie deal worth $4,820,533, which included a signing bonus of $865,842. He was set to be a free agent for the first time in his career when he returned on a one-year deal with the Ravens.

In 2025, Cleveland appeared in 10 games for the Ravens with no starts.