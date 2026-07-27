Lions Sign LB Troy Reeder

The Detroit Lions signed former Rams LB Troy Reeder to a contract, his agency announced on social media.

Reeder, 31, went undrafted out of Delaware back in 2019 before signing on with the Rams and making the 53-man roster out of training camp.

He returned to the Rams on a one-year deal in 2020 and in 2021 before testing the open market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The Chargers signed Reeder to a contract for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings signed Reeder to a contract in 2023. Los Angeles then brought him back on a one-year contract in September 2024 and re-signed him after the season to another one-year deal.

In 2025, Reeder appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 25 total tackles and two passes defended.