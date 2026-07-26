Broncos Place Two Players On Injury Lists

The Broncos announced on Sunday that they have placed G Nick Gargiulo on the physically unable to perform list and LB Jordan Turner on the non-football injury list.

Turner, 24, attended Wisconsin before transferring to Michigan State and going undrafted in 2025.

He signed with the Broncos as an UDFA and was among their final roster cuts, then was brought back to the practice squad the next day.

The injury to veteran LB Dre Greenlaw saw Turner promoted to the active roster on his birthday.

In 2025, Turner appeared in seven games for the Broncos and recorded seven tackles.