Patriots Placed WR Jeremiah Webb On IR

Mike Reiss reports that the Patriots have placed WR Jeremiah Webb on injured reserve on Sunday.

Webb, 25, originally attended South Dakota before transferring to South Alabama, going undrafted in 2025.

He briefly played for the Berlin Thunder of the European Football League before catching on with the Patriots.

Webb signed a three-year, $2.967 million contract with the team but wound up among their final roster cuts and was soon re-signed to the practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with New England back in January.

Webb is yet to appear in an NFL game.