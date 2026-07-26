Lions Placed Three On PUP List, Including S Brian Branch

The Lions announced they have placed safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph on the physically unable to perform list on Sunday, along with veteran TE Tyler Conklin.

Recently, Lions HC Dan Campbell said that Branch wouldn’t be expected back until at least December, having torn his Achilles tendon back in December of 2025.

Branch, 24, was a first-team All-American selection for Alabama following his junior season in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and was drafted by the Lions with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,021,730 rookie contract that included a $2,833,985 signing bonus.

In 2025, Branch has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.

We will have more on the Lions as it becomes available.