The Rams announced two roster moves on Saturday, placing OL Justin Dedich on the non-football injury list and CB Al’zillion Hamilton on the physically unable to perform list.

Dedich, 26, is a native of Temecula, California, and attended USC before going undrafted in 2024.

He caught on with the Rams and was among their final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad.

As a rookie, Dedich made it back onto the active roster and appeared in 13 games, making three starts.

Los Angeles tendered him as an exclusive-rights free agent back in March.

In 2025, Dedich appeared in 16 games for the Rams and made six starts.