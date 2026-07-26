The Rams announced two roster moves on Saturday, placing OL Justin Dedich on the non-football injury list and CB Al’zillion Hamilton on the physically unable to perform list.
Dedich, 26, is a native of Temecula, California, and attended USC before going undrafted in 2024.
He caught on with the Rams and was among their final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad.
As a rookie, Dedich made it back onto the active roster and appeared in 13 games, making three starts.
Los Angeles tendered him as an exclusive-rights free agent back in March.
In 2025, Dedich appeared in 16 games for the Rams and made six starts.
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