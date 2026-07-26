Jaguars Placed Two Players On PUP List

The Jaguars announced on Sunday that they have placed OL Cole Van Lanen and Garrett DiGiorgio on the physically unable to perform list.

Van Lanen, 27, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round out of Wisconsin in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3,633,685 deal when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay brought Van Lanen back on a futures contract before trading him to the Jaguars at the start of the 2022 regular season. He returned to Jacksonville last year on a restricted contract worth $3.26 million for the 2025 season.

In January, Van Lanen signed a three-year, $51 million extension with the Jaguars.

In 2025, Van Lanen has appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars, making nine starts.