49ers Signed DT Kevin Givens

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DT Kevin Givens to the roster.

The #49ers have made a series of roster moves ahead of Training Camp. 📰: https://t.co/yL9VLy6B3H pic.twitter.com/dg750GVo58 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 26, 2026

The move was announced with a big batch of others, including releasing DT Evan Anderson to make room.

Givens, 29, signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 out of Penn State and was activated from their practice squad in December during his rookie season.

Givens re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and returned to the team on one-year deals each of the next three years.

In 2025, Givens appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded two total tackles.