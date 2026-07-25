49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Limited For Training Camp Due To Car Accident

Adam Schefter reports that 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan suffered significant injuries in a car accident during his summer break in mid-July that will now leave him limited as the team opens training camp.

Schefter added that Shanahan sustained a concussion, broke his nose, three ribs, his hand, and received over 40 stitches in his face following a car accident near his California home on July 14th.

Shanahan, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as an offensive quality control coordinator back in 2004. He later joined the Texans in 2006 and worked his way up to offensive coordinator before joining his father’s coaching staff with the Redskins in 2010.

After one season with the Browns, Shanahan departed and accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Falcons. The 49ers hired him as their head coach for the 2017 season and signed him to a six-year extension in June 2020.

Back in 2023, the 49ers signed Shanahan and GM John Lynch to a multi-year extension.

We will have more on Shanahan as it becomes available.