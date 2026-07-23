UFL QB Jack Plummer Has Workouts Scheduled With 49ers & Dolphins

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, UFL MVP QB Jack Plummer has a workout with the 49ers on Friday and the Dolphins next week.

Plummer, 26, played at both Purdue and California before transferring to Louisville. He was named Third-team All-ACC in 2023 before signing with Carolina as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft.

He was among their final roster cuts and spent his first year on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster in December. Carolina waived Plummer at the end of camp last year, and he spent the 2026 season with the UFL Orlando Storm, where he won league MVP.

In 2026, Plummer appeared in 10 games for the UFL Orlando Storm and completed 65 percent of passes for 2,189 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed 30 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns.