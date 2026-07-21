AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, DeAndre Hopkins, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. points out the Bengals have a strong history of making notable additions in August, whether it’s via free agency or a trade. He expects that to continue in 2026, with holes at cornerback, swing tackle, and linebacker that still loom for a team with high expectations.

Dehner adds the training camp performances of LB Demetrius Knight , LB Barrett Carter and OT Cody Ford will determine how much urgency the Bengals act with to address those positions.

, LB and OT will determine how much urgency the Bengals act with to address those positions. Regarding RB Chase Brown who is entering the final year of his contract, Dehner expects him to be on the roster in 2027 one way or the other. There’s not an obvious transition candidate behind him and the franchise tag is manageable.

who is entering the final year of his contract, Dehner expects him to be on the roster in 2027 one way or the other. There’s not an obvious transition candidate behind him and the franchise tag is manageable. Dehner wouldn’t rule out the two sides reaching an extension but notes there are other players the Bengals will likely try to prioritize first, including CB DJ Turner, CB Daxton Hill and OLB Myles Murphy. Of that group, Dehner identifies Turner as No. 1 on the list, but adds that if those negotiations stall out, the Bengals could take lower offers to guys like Hill and Murphy instead.

Browns

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders said that he and QB Deshaun Watson have embraced the competition at quarterback and the two have worked to help each other throughout the off-season.

“I would say it’s the same thing that we’ve been saying from Day 1,” Sanders said, via PFT. “We’re both trying to be the best version of ourselves we could be. So we’re not going to let anything get in between of that. So it’s a level of respect that we all in the quarterback room have for each other. And we’re not really emotional when it comes to things that we can’t control. We mainly focus on and thrive on getting better in the work every day. So if I like something he’s doing, I ask. If he likes something I do, then [he] asks. It’s conversation, and that’s what’s most effective.”

Ravens

Former Ravens WR DeAndre Hopkins said he’s excited to see rookie WR Ja’Kobi Lane work with QB Lamar Jackson and called him a “playmaker.”

“He a playmaker!” Hopkins said, via Ravens Wire. “Ball in the air it’s his. Looking forward to see him with Lamar.”