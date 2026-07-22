NY Post: Woody Johnson Really Didn’t Like Robert Saleh, Expected To Be More Patient With Aaron Glenn

Brian Costello of the New York Post says his belief is Jets owner Woody Johnson will have a longer leash for HC Aaron Glenn than some people might think to start this upcoming season.

There’s been speculation that Glenn could get a quick hook if the Jets struggle in 2026 given how poor his first season went in 2025. However, Costello believes Johnson will want to avoid that if he can.

Costello points out that former Jets HC Robert Saleh, who was fired in an abrupt and surprising move early in the 2024 season, didn’t have the same patience from Johnson because he wasn’t “his guy.”

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson hired Saleh while his brother was serving as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom in the first Trump administration.

“Woody just really didn’t like Saleh,” Costello said. “There were a lot of things that bothered Woody about Saleh. Aaron Glenn is Woody’s guy. He hired him, he’s known him for a long time. He really likes Aaron Glenn. So I think he’s going to be hesitant to do a midseason firing.”

After initially looking to hire a notable defensive coordinator, Glenn abruptly pivoted and will be calling the defense himself this upcoming season to try and rebound from a terrible performance on that side of the ball, including not recording an interception the entire season.

There was speculation that Glenn pivoted after pressure from Johnson, who has a bad reputation as an owner for meddling and other dysfunction.

As for Saleh, he landed with the 49ers after being let go, then turned a successful one-year stint there into another head-coaching opportunity with the Titans.

Glenn, 54, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach, and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job in 2021.

The Jets hired Glenn as their head coach for the 2025 season.

In one year with the Jets, Glenn has a record of 3-14 (.176)

Saleh, 47, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks’ defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach, where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021 but was fired following the 2024 season. Saleh rejoined the 49ers as defensive coordinator in 2025.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

In 2025, the 49ers’ defense ranks 13th in points allowed, 20th in total yards allowed, 11th in rushing yards allowed, and 25th in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on Glenn and the Jets as the news is available.