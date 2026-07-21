Dolphins Place WR Chris Bell On Non-Football Injury List

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed third-round WR Chris Bell on the active/non-football injury list.

Roster Move | We have placed wide receiver Chris Bell on the active/non-football injury list. pic.twitter.com/3CcYe09xOF — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 21, 2026

This doesn’t come as a big surprise as Bell has been rehabbing a torn ACL from last fall, one that kept him from working out during the pre-draft process.

Players on the active NFI list still count against the 90-man roster and can start practicing once they pass a physical. If still on the NFI list when the season begins, they must miss at least the first four weeks.

Bell, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 124th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Yazoo City, Mississippi. He committed to Louisville and remained there four years, earning first-team All-ACC honors his senior season.

The Dolphins selected Bell with the No. 94 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,771,094 rookie contract that included a $1,384,432 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Bell appeared in 47 games over four seasons at Louisville. He caught 151 passes for 2,166 yards and 12 touchdowns.