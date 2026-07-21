BREAKING: Dolphins Signing LB Jordyn Brooks To Three-Year, $51.3M Extension

Jordan Schultz reports the Dolphins are signing LB Jordyn Brooks to a three-year, $51.3 million extension.

Schultz adds the deal includes $35 million in guaranteed money. Brooks was entering the final year of his three-year, $26.25 million contract and was scheduled to make a base salary of $7,815,000 and carry a $10,862,166 cap number.

Brooks, 28, was a four-year starter at Texas Tech and earned second-team All-American honors before the Seahawks selected him at No. 27 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Brooks played out the final year of his four-year, $12,235,606 rookie contract that includes a $6,458,623 signing bonus after the Seahawks declined his fifth-year option for the 2024 season.

From there, Brooks joined the Dolphins on a three-year, $30 million contract in 2024.

In 2025, Brooks appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 183 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, three pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.