Commanders Signing RB Craig Reynolds

According to John Keim, the Commanders are signing RB Craig Reynolds to the 90-man roster.

He worked out for the team on Sunday.

Reynolds, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Kutztown back in May of 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with Washington but was cut and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Reynolds later joined the Falcons in 2019 and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract after the season. The Falcons elected to cut him loose and he caught on with the Jaguars’ practice squad in September of 2020.

After a short stint with the Jaguars, Reynolds signed with the Lions in 2021 and was with the team until being released in 2025. He caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad to finish out the season.

In 2025, Reynolds appeared in seven games for the Lions and rushed three times for four yards.