Browns Signing TE Jermaine Terry, Waiving TE Brendan Bates

Per Chris Easterling, the Browns have signed TE Jermaine Terry to a contract and waived TE Brendan Bates with an injury designation.

Terry, 23, played at California before transferring to Oregon State; he later went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He originally signed with the Giants but was waived with an injury designation at final roster cuts.

In his college career, Terry appeared in 46 games and caught 37 passes for 479 yards and two touchdowns.