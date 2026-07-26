Patriots Placing Rookie Gabe Jacas On PUP List

Mike Reiss reports that after he finally signed his rookie deal, the Patriots are placing second-round pass rusher Gabe Jacas on the physically unable to perform list.

Last month, reports indicated that medical questions could be holding up his signing, with Reiss confirming Jacas had a “clean-up” knee procedure and has been recovering. It kept him sidelined during rookie minicamp.

When asked if Jacas is healthy enough to practice, HC Mike Vrabel responded: “I can only go by what (Jacas) says. And so when he gets here, we’ll evaluate that. Of course, we’ll be as smart as we can just to see (where he is) because we haven’t seen him with us. But I would say that — I’d use the words cautiously optimistic. But again, those conversations have been great, and (I’m) excited to see where he’s at.”

Vrabel wouldn’t put a timeline on Jacas’ return, but mentioned that he’s spoken to the rookie recently.

“Well, (we’re) continuing to work through the contract, I think that those have been positive (talks), obviously between the club and his representative,” Vrabel said. “And hopefully we’ll get him in here sooner rather than later. (I’m) not going to put a timeline on it or a timeframe, but I’ve spoken to Gabe personally, and (I’m) excited to get him in when he’s under contract.”

Jacas, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 75th-ranked edge rusher in the 2022 recruiting class out of Port St. Lucie, Florida. He committed to Illinois and remained there for four years, earning Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2025.

The Patriots used the 55th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on Jacas. He signed a four-year, $8.657 million rookie contract that includes a $2.756 million signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Jacas appeared in 50 games over four years at Illinois and recorded 183 total tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, two passes defended, one fumble recovery and seven forced fumbles.