Seahawks Waiving RB Kenny McIntosh

The Seattle Seahawks are waiving RB Kenny McIntosh, according to Brady Henderson.

He should receive interest on the open market as a depth option prior to team’s reporting for training camp.

McIntosh, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2023. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.9 million contract.

In 2024, McIntosh appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 172 yards on 31 attempts (5.5 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 22 yards receiving and no touchdowns.