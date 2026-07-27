Broncos G Ben Powers Agreed To Restructured Contract

Broncos G Ben Powers has agreed to a restructured contract that includes a “significant” pay cut, according to Mike Klis.

Powers will still be drawing starter money Klis adds but will be lower than the $13 million he was scheduled to earn in 2026, none of which was guaranteed.

Powers suffered a significant injury last season and was replaced by OL Alex Palczewski, who filled in admirably for him.

With no guaranteed money, Powers could’ve been a cut candidate if he didn’t return to pre-injury form.

Powers, 29, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He finished out a four-year, $3,217,532 contract that included a $697,532 signing bonus, $697,532 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $804,383.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he signed a four-year, $52 million deal with the Broncos back in 2023.

In 2025, Powers appeared in eight games for the Broncos, making six starts at guard.