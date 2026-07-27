AFC Notes: Vance Joseph, Rob Leonard, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos DC Vance Joseph received HC interviews for the second offseason in a row, but ultimately will return to Denver for 2026 after not getting a job this cycle. Broncos HC Sean Payton admitted he’s selfishly excited to have Joseph back on the staff and is confident Joseph will get more chances in the future.

“I’m thrilled he’s back, selfishly, and yet there’s that part of me with what he was able to do and how that benefited our team, I’m quite sure he’s going to have another shot at this thing,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “I’ll do anything and everything I can to help him. He’s been fantastic to work with. His command of the room with the players on defense and what they’re doing is super impressive.”

Despite getting passed over, Joseph is remaining confident in his process and plans to keep focusing on doing the best he can with Denver’s defense every day.

“It was a process,” Joseph said. “Obviously, I didn’t get a job last year, and that’s OK. My focus now is to get back in position, and that’s winning games for the Broncos and being a great defense again. It’s a process that is different every single year.”

“I can’t be concerned about the outcomes, [I can] just keep pushing forward, winning games and being in position to interview. That’s an honor by itself. So I am not discouraged. My focus is the Broncos’ defense right now. I do want to be a head coach, but there are seasons for that. Right now, my focus is strictly on our defense being better this year.”

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic takes a look at several of the Chargers’ largest storylines going into training camp:

Regarding contract negotiations with EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu , Popper wonders if the edge rusher will participate in practice and points out that holding in for a new deal is certainly on the table.

Popper wonders if the edge rusher will participate in practice and points out that holding in for a new deal is certainly on the table. The competition for the starting left guard role is another thing Popper is keeping an eye on, naming Jake Slaughter, Kayode Awosika and Trevor Penning as players fighting for the job. In the end, Popper has Slaughter winning the role.

and as players fighting for the job. In the end, Popper has Slaughter winning the role. With the third safety role, Popper writes that contenders include Tony Jefferson , RJ Mickens and Genesis Smith. Popper mentions that Smith was impressive during spring practice and fits well into their defense.

and Popper mentions that Smith was impressive during spring practice and fits well into their defense. Popper wonders if DC Chris O’Leary will keep Jesse Minter ‘s approach of using a rotation of cornerbacks or if he’ll settle into a cast of starters. In the end, Popper thinks two players will have to separate themselves from the pack to make things easier on O’Leary.

will keep ‘s approach of using a rotation of cornerbacks or if he’ll settle into a cast of starters. In the end, Popper thinks two players will have to separate themselves from the pack to make things easier on O’Leary. As for life under new OC Mike McDaniels, Popper points out that training camp will be where we truly see McDaniels’ system come to life after only having seven-on-seven in spring camp.

Raiders

The Raiders re-signed CB Eric Stokes to a three-year contract this offseason. Las Vegas DC Rob Leonard said Stokes is doing well in providing leadership to their rookie defensive backs, including S Dalton Johnson, S Treydan Stukes, CB Jermod McCoy, and CB Hezekiah Massaquoi.

“Those young guys are hungry, the vets are out there hungry, and Stokes is doing a great job of leading them,” Leonard said, via Levi Edwards of the team’s site. “I’m counting on his leadership and he’s doing a great job with that.”

Along with returning safeties Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao, Leonard said they have an “extremely competitive” defensive backfield.

“The back end is extremely competitive,” Leonard said. “It’s day-to-day. … But I mean, that’s what it’s about. You’re going to get everybody’s best on a day-to-day basis, and we’re going to play the best 11.”