Dolphins Tried Out Eight Including RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Miami Dolphins worked out eight players on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.
The full list includes:
- WR Elijhah Badger
- WR Elijah Cooks
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- WR Jakobie Keeney-James
- QB Jack Plummer
- QB Austin Reed
- OT Ben Te Kura
- WR Tyler Vaughns
Edwards-Helaire, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020 out of LSU. He played out the final year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.
He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Kansas City declined his fifth-year option. Edwards-Helaire then signed a one-year deal to remain with the Chiefs for the 2024 season.
The Chiefs later cut him loose and he signed on to the Saints’ practice squad. New Orleans re-signed him during the offseason, and he wound up back on the Chiefs’ practice squad after his stint in New Orleans ended.
In 2025, Edwards-Helaire appeared in two games for the Chiefs and rushed seven times for 13 yards while catching both of his targets for nine yards.
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