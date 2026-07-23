NFL Transactions: Thursday 7/23

By
Nate Bouda
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Browns

Cardinals

Dolphins

Panthers

  • Panthers signed TE Caden Prieskorn.

Raiders

  • Raiders signed fourth-round DB Jermod McCoy and first-round QB Fernando Mendoza.

Ravens

  • Ravens waived QB Diego Pavia.
  • Ravens signed C Ethan Pocic.

Titans

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