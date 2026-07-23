Dolphins Place CBs Darrell Baker Jr. & Storm Duck On PUP List

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed CBs Darrell Baker Jr. and Storm Duck on the PUP list ahead of the start of training camp.

Duck, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville following the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year, $2,850,000 contract and is set to make a base salary of $1,075,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Duck appeared in two games for the Dolphins and recorded two total tackles and a pass defended.