Cardinals Place Four On PUP List, Including OLB Josh Sweat

The Arizona Cardinals officially placed OT Paris Johnson, TE Tip Reiman, OLB Josh Sweat, and CB Garrett Williams on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Starting the season on the PUP list will result in each player missing at least the first four games of 2026.

It was reported earlier this offseason that Arizona had received trade calls for Sweat, and it’s possible he’s dissatisfied with his current contract. He’s making $19 million a year which is 22nd at his position. For context, Jonathan Greenard was making the same amount from the Vikings before getting a raise to $30 million a year after being traded to the Eagles, Sweat’s former team.

Sweat, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

Sweat would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he signed a three-year, $42 million extension. He played out that deal and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76 million contract with the Cardinals.

In 2025, Sweat appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 30 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass deflections.

Johnson, 24, moved from right guard to left tackle in 2022 and was a consensus All-American in his final season at Ohio State. The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He entering the final year of a four-year, $30,359,563 contract that included a $19,079,682 signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 12 games and made 12 starts for the Cardinals at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 20 tackle out of 82 qualifying players.