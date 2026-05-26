Jordan Schultz reports the Cardinals have received trade calls for OLB Josh Sweat.

Sweat has not been in attendance at OTAs for reasons that weren’t 100 percent certain, but aren’t injury related. Schultz mentions Sweat had a good relationship with former HC Jonathan Gannon who was fired after last season.

It’s possible Sweat is dissatisfied with his current contract. He’s making $19 million a year which is 22nd at his position. Veteran pass rusher Jonathan Greenard was making the same amount from the Vikings before getting a raise to $30 million a year after being traded to the Eagles, Sweat’s former team.

Sweat, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

Sweat would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he signed a three-year, $42 million extension. He played out that deal and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76 million contract with the Cardinals.

In 2025, Sweat appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 30 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Sweat as the news is available.