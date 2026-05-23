NFC Notes: Osa Odighizuwa, Will Johnson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The Cowboys traded DT Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers earlier this offseason. When asked about the rivalry between the two organizations, Odighizuwa said he plans on bringing the same approach to San Francisco that he had in Dallas.

“I mean, speaking to the rivalry, bro, this is a game that, for a long time, it’s the game that you’ve got a picture on a dartboard and you’re throwing the knife at the picture,” Odighizuwa said, via CowboysWire. “Now I just take down the picture and I put up the other picture. I’m just on the other side of it, but the energy is exactly the same.”

Cardinals

Cardinals CB Will Johnson is hoping to come in this year without the whispers regarding the draft process, the combine, and injuries.

“Coach (Mike) LaFleur told me last week that the first play, they are going to come at me,” Johnson said, via the team website. “That felt good being able to talk a little smack to him after that. We’re just out there competing.”

“It’s a whole different feeling going into this year versus last year,” Johnson added. “Last year, coming in with all the draft stuff and combine, and I was injured coming in, so that versus having some experience and feeling comfortable in the defense is a whole different feeling. It feels really good this year.”

“When we came out here, he’s a good player, and you saw what (general manager Monti Ossenfort) and Arizona saw,” Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur said of Johnson. “You don’t know when he’s going to change up and throw a little curveball out there for you. I’m really impressed with him. Love the dude and I think he’s got a high ceiling.”

Rams