NFC Notes: Caleb Downs, Isaiah Likely, Cam Skattebo, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and LB DeMarvion Overshown already are raving about their first impressions of first-round S Caleb Downs. Overshown specifically went into Downs’ work ethic and willingness to do whatever’s asked of him.

“Spending a little bit of time already around Caleb, I love the way that he’s wired,” Prescott said, Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’m excited for him. He’s got some great vets, whether it be myself to ask questions to, or great vets on that defensive side to help make sure that he gets off to a great start.”

“He’s a worker, for sure,” Overshown said. “He wants to get better every day. His film speaks for itself. He just wants to help do whatever to help make the team better. That’s one of the conversations we had while we were working out. He’s here to help us win. He’s here to ball out. I’m excited. You have those types of players on your team, you always have a chance on Sundays.”

Giants

The Giants signed TE Isaiah Likely to a three-year, $40 million contract this offseason. He’s excited to work with QB Jaxson Dart and noticed the quarterback’s drive to win.

“Man, Jaxson, you know, a great quarterback, a great young quarterback,” Likely said, via GiantsWire. “Obviously shows a lot of charisma when he’s out there. Excited to get out there and play with him. When you watch him, you see the type of drive he has to win any game by any means necessary. You love that when you have a quarterback like that that’s ready to do whatever it takes to win the game.”

John Harbaugh brought Likely along with him from Baltimore, mentioning that he is a playmaker and is great after the catch.

“He’s a playmaking football player,” Harbaugh said. “I have seen him in every kind of circumstance… He’s got a big catch radius. He can make plays after he makes a catch. He can get upfield. He can make people miss. He can run people over. He’s a very good perimeter blocker. You’ll see that. That will be good for our run game.”

Giants

Giants RB Cam Skattebo got off to a strong start last season with 410 rushing yards on 101 carries for five touchdowns, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury after eight games. Skattebo is confident that he will eclipse 2,000 yards if he plays a full season.

“When I play 17-plus games this year, it’s going to be 300 carries for over 2,000 yards,” Skattebo said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Skattebo said he’s always won a championship in the second year on every team he’s played on.

“Every single time I’ve gone to a new team, I’ve won a championship in the second year, so…”

As for his rehab, Skattebo is confident that he’ll be ready for Week 1.

“I’m a little ways off. Not too far,” Skattebo said. “Week 1, I’ll be ready to go.”