Giants DL Roy Robertson-Harris Suffered Torn Achilles

Dan Duggan reports Giants DL Roy Robertson-Harris suffered a torn Achilles at practice on Thursday.

Robertson-Harris, 32, signed with the Bears in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP. He was able to stick on the final 53-man roster and re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent on a $645,000 deal in 2019.

The Bears placed a second-round tender worth $3.27 million on Robertson-Harris in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $24.4 million contract that includes $14 million in guarantees with the Jaguars in 2021.

From there, Jacksonville signed Robertson-Harris to a three-year, $30 million extension in 2023. The Jaguars traded him to the Seahawks in October 2023 in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Seattle released him last offseason and he signed a two-year, $9 million deal with the Giants.

In 2025, Robertson-Harris appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and one pass defense.