NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he and WR George Pickens have been working together on their own and building chemistry so they will be ready when Pickens returns to the team.

“I’ve just showed George my support,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “The guy that I know George is, obviously he signed the tag, so when he has to be there and ready to play, he’s going to be there. He’s a hell of a talent. We’ve thrown this offseason, so I’m comfortable with where he’s at and I’m excited for when he can get in the building and get rolling.”

Eagles

Albert Breer of SI writes that he is eager to see how the Eagles can develop seventh-round DT Uar Bernard , who joins as a little-known player out of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

, who joins as a little-known player out of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. Breer notes that Bernard put together some eye-popping numbers at his pro day, including a 40-yard dash time of 4.63, a 39-inch vertical leap, and a broad jump of 10 feet, 10 inches, while being listed at 6’5″, 306 pounds.

Eagles assistant GM Adam Berry will participate in the NFL’s coaching and front office accelerator program at the owners’ meetings in Orlando this week, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Giants

Giants QB Jaxson Dart is excited to align with HC John Harbaugh‘s physical, violent vision for the team, and he’s personally intrigued by the prospect of working with OC Matt Nagy.

“I just think we’re very versatile. I think it starts there,” Dart said, via PFT. “And then the other thing is, I just can’t wait for all my boys to be back healthy. I’m excited for the pieces we’ve brought in. They’re going to help us a ton. And we’re just going to be a physical, violent team. That goes on the offensive side of the ball, defensive side of the ball, and special teams. So, the boys and I can’t wait to get out there.”