NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Micah Morris, Malachi Fields, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Eagles sixth-round OL Micah Morris recalled his prior experiences with Philadelphia DTs Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter during practices at Georgia during his freshman year.

“The first time I tried to sit down a Jordan Davis bull rush,” Morris said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “That’s when I realized this isn’t high school.”

“I was going against Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, so I know I’m prepared.”

Giants

Giants QB Jaxson Dart said that HC John Harbaugh has done a great job of creating a unique offense that not only fits his vision for what he wants out of the team, but works with the personnel that they currently have.

“I think that we’ve been able to make something really unique. It’s different,” Dart said, via Giants Wire. “And you just brought up three bright minds (Nagy, Roman, Callahan) who have all done things in different ways and had a lot of success doing it, so you’re just meshing something, and they’ve done an amazing job of not making it too complicated, but also making it to where it’s complex and efficient and fast. It’s going to be a really explosive offense. Our identity is going to be violent and running the ball, and I can’t wait.”

Giants

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown commented on third-round WR Malachi Fields, including his ability to line up in multiple spots and his consistent approach.

“With Malachi, you knew when you went to go see him at Notre Dame, we call it our book of business. Multi-year evaluation. You knew that he was a high school quarterback. You do a two-, three-year study. You watch him at Virginia. He has steady production,” Brown said via the team’s official site. “You actually get to see him from multiple wide receiver alignments. Whether he’s in the big slot, a different route tree on the perimeter, what he can do in terms of the top of the route, seeing for a big man, talk about working around the clock. We talk about playing above the rim. We saw all that this year at Notre Dame. You go back into two years prior at Virginia. He’s working at call it 6:00, 4:00, reaching down, adjusting his body, for a guy who is 6’4″ plus and really 215 to 220. With Malachi, we knew the kind of person we were getting. He was the same guy at Virginia, the same worker at Notre Dame. There was consistency in the person, consistency in the approach. Then he shows up at Senior Bowl and does it again. So just seeing high-level of consistency in different arenas over multiple years, it gives you comfort of knowing what you are going to get year one, that it’s going to be low start-up costs in terms of getting the player on the field and contributing for us.”