Russell Wilson Announces Retirement

Former Giants, Broncos, Steelers and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

Wilson agreed to become an analyst on CBS and it appears as if he’s made the decision to step away from football for good.

Last month, it was reported Wilson was deciding between a TV role or joining the Jets as a backup to Geno Smith. The Jets offered Wilson a contract after a visit, but he will instead begin his career on television for the upcoming season.

Wilson, 37, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

After playing out that contract, Wilson signed with the Giants for the 2025 season on another one-year pact.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in six games for the Giants with three starts and completed 58 percent of his pass attempts for 831 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, adding 18 carries for 106 yards.

Throughout his 14 year career, Wilson appeared in 205 games, making 202 starts. He completed 64.6% of his passes for 46,966 yards, 353 touchdowns and 114 interceptions. He also rushed 1,042 times for 5,568 yards and an additional 31 touchdowns. He was a 10 time Pro Bowl selection.