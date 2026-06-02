Eagles Release DE Brandon Graham In Procedural Move

The Philadelphia Eagles officially released DE Brandon Graham on Tuesday, according to Tim McManus.

McManus adds that this is move of a procedural move and the sense is that “the door is not closed for a potential Graham return.”

Graham retired last offseason, but wound up coming out of retirement to help the Eagles pass rush down the stretch and into the postseason.

Graham, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million last year. He returned to Philadelphia on a one-year contract last year.

In 2025, Graham appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded eight tackles and three sacks.