NFC Notes: Jamal Adams, Aidan Hutchinson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR Rome Odunze clarified some of the comments he made about his foot injury this spring. He battled the injury all last season and had surgery to correct it, then talked about dealing with his “new normal” going forward. Odunze sought to clarify that he doesn’t have chronic foot issues that will hold him back in the future.

“I really didn’t articulate it well, honestly. That’s not really what I meant,” Odunze said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I just kind of meant that I had an injury. That’s it. That’s football. My foot feels great. My foot feels amazing. The training staff here, the training staffs I work with in the offseason, all the work that I’ve put in to get it right, honestly it’s not even really something that I think about anymore which I think is the best thing I think you can have after an injury. I know ‘new normal,’ that has a bunch of connotations of chronic and severe, like it’s never going to be the same. It’s not like that at all. I’m completely fine. I went through my process of recovery and rehab, and it’s been great. Obviously I do my due diligence and all those things. Being out sucks. That really is the No. 1 thing as a football player, any athlete, you all know, you don’t want to be out — practice, game, whatever it is. Went through my process of getting that right, and I feel amazing.”

Lions

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson is happy to be back on the field and healthy, noting that he has lofty goals set for the 2026 season.

“I feel like a new person,” Hutchinson said, via Pro Football Talk. “Physically, mentally, I feel like there was a lot looming last year going into the season. It feels good. Everything’s settled and I can just focus on football, keep what’s important in front of me. Every year we’re shooting for the stars.”

Vikings

Vikings S Jamal Adams admitted to reporters that DC Brian Flores and GM Nolan Teasley, whom he is familiar with from his time in Seattle, are two of the main personnel that attracted him to Minnesota.

“There’s certain DCs in the league that you pray that you could play for him one day, and, you know, he fits me, man, and we fit each other,” Adams said, via Darren Wolfson of KSTP. “I mean, the sky’s the limit, man. I just have to get back healthy.”