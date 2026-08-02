NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/2

49ers
- 49ers released DB Eli Apple.
- 49ers signed RB Khalil Herbert and DE Titus Leo.
- 49ers waived DE Mikail Kamara.
Broncos
- Broncos waived DB Blake Cotton.
Commanders
- Commanders waived DB Tre Hawkins III.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed T Sebastian Gutierrez.
- Cowboys waived DE Charles Snowden.
Eagles
- Eagles released DE Ta’Quon Graham.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed LB Jared Bartlett.
- Jaguars waived WR Ben Patterson.
Lions
- Lions activated DB Christian Izien from the non-football illness list.
Packers
- Packers activated DB Kamal Hadden from the PUP list.
Raiders
- Raiders reverted RB Chris Collier to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Ravens
- Ravens placed T Hakeem Adeniji on the retired list.
Saints
- Saints placed WR Ja’Lynn Polk on the retired list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks reverted LB Ja’Markis Weston to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Steelers
- Steelers released DB Darnell Savage.
- Steelers signed DB Rayshawn Jenkins.
Texans
- Texans signed DT Mario Edwards Jr..
- Texans waived T Derrick Graham and RB Evan Hull.
Titans
- Titans signed DB Derrick Canteen, DT Khalen Saunders, and NT Laki Tasi.
- Titans waived DE David Ebuka Agoha, DB Hudson Clark, and DT Cam Horsley.
Vikings
- Vikings signed DB Jarod Washington.
- Vikings waived RB Kejon Owens.
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