NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/2

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Broncos

  • Broncos waived DB Blake Cotton.

Commanders

Cowboys

Eagles

Jaguars

Lions

Packers

Raiders

  • Raiders reverted RB Chris Collier to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

  • Titans signed DB Derrick Canteen, DT Khalen Saunders, and NT Laki Tasi.
  • Titans waived DE David Ebuka Agoha, DB Hudson Clark, and DT Cam Horsley.

Vikings

  • Vikings signed DB Jarod Washington.
  • Vikings waived RB Kejon Owens.

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