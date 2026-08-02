Ravens Placing OL Hakeem Adeniji On Retired List

Per the transactions wire, the Ravens are placing veteran OL Hakeem Adeniji on the reserve/retired list.

Adeniji, 28, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round out of Kansas in 2020, and he signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract.

The Bengals released him in August before the 2023 season, and Adeniji was signed a few days later to Minnesota’s practice squad. Adeniji was signed to the Vikings’ active roster in October 2023.

He caught on with the Browns in March 2024 to a one-year, $1.1 million deal and signed with the Cowboys in 2025.

In 2025, Adeniji appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and made one start.