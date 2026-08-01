AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, T.J. Watt, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals OTs Amarius Mims and Orlando Brown Jr. are penciled in to the starting roles, but the job for the top swing tackle remains up for grabs heading into camp. Cincinnati OC Dan Pitcher was clear there will be a competition, saying there will be plenty of opportunities to go around in the upcoming month.

“That’s a question we will have a lot better answer to in a month’s time,” Pitcher said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “The good news is we have a lot of opportunity for guys to go show what they can do.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor thinks the starting unit will build on their time together with more consistent communication leading to better play than what some think about them.

“There’s a lot of experience there from a communication standpoint,” Taylor said. “That’s something that sometimes early in seasons that gets you some sacks with overall communication because you have a revolving door at a position or you have new guys at a position. Now, that excuse does not exist for us. I’m excited to see those guys play together; they finished the year really strong. Sometimes nationally, there’s a really lazy narrative that our offensive line isn’t very good because they look at years ago and some issues we had. That has not been the case for us. These guys have performed as well as any unit in the league.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson finished with career lows of 349 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in 2025. When appearing on the Ravens’ “The Lounge” podcast, Jackson said he is amused by the criticism after being labeled as a running back early in his career.

“Early on in my career, it was, ‘He can’t throw. He’s a running back,’” Jackson said. “Now it’s, ‘He’s not running enough.’ It’s pick your poison.”

Jackson said he remains focused on taking whatever defenses give him.

“I’m the type of player you’ve got to pick your poison,” Jackson said. “I’m approaching defenses with whatever they give me. I’m going to take that. I’m trying to score. I’m trying to move the ball down the field.”

Jackson added that he’s not going to take off for a run unless he has to and he isn’t going to force anything.

“If I don’t have to run, I’m not going to run,” Jackson said. “I’m not going to force anything. I’m trying to win, so you’ve got to use your mind.”

Steelers

With OLBs Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig both on long-term deals, the Steelers have been experimenting with moving OLB T.J. Watt around the formation a bit. Watt said he thinks they all will be used in various roles, and spoke on being more open-minded to a different role with all the talent they have at his position.

“Very dynamic, very elite group,” Watt said, via the team’s website. “I think you’re going to see us moving all around. I know I say it every year, but I think you’re truly going to see us moving all around this year. It’s a better problem to have when you have guys who are really capable to aﬀect the game in any area. I think that if we do things that we really set out to do in this training camp and get this thing like a well-oiled machine with us three, it’ll be special.”

“I’m just trying to be open-minded, just trying to do anything to aﬀect [the opposing offense] whether it’s how they are doing protection schemes, how they’re running the ball. Wherever I can move around or just knock down inside, be able to allow Herbig to come outside, whatever it takes to win football games, whatever it takes to mess up the oﬀensive scheme, I’m willing to do.”