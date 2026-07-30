AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

While Bengals ST coordinator Darrin Simmons was clear that Charlie Jones has been great returning kicks, he left the door open for Ke’Shawn Williams to earn more opportunities going forward.

“I think Ke’Shawn did a good job in the limited opportunities he had last year,” Simmons said, according to Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “Obviously, it’s no big secret that Charlie has been productive when he’s been on the field. We just need him to stay on the field longer. I think Ke’Shawn has earned every opportunity to put himself right in the thick of the competition.”

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry said they had a really good visit with DE Jadeveon Clowney and is hopeful they can work something out. (Zac Jackson)

said they had a really good visit with DE and is hopeful they can work something out. (Zac Jackson) Berry spoke on the QB competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, and the timeline. He said they wouldn’t necessarily go with Sanders as the younger option if it were close: “I wouldn’t rule anything out. Ultimately we’re going to play the player who is the most productive… No need to make any decisions about the future right now. We will let it play out.” ( Jackson )

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is confident in the team’s offense and wasn’t satisfied with how they ended the 2025 campaign.

“I believe just because we finished the season off in a way we wasn’t accustomed to,” Jackson said, via Ravens Wire. “New guys around, just a whole new team, basically. I’m a vet now. It’s just overwhelming in a good way. In a positive way. It’s fun.”

Ravens HC Jesse Minter said DTs Travis Jones and John Jenkins could be back on the field at the end of the first week of August. (Jeff Zrebiec)

said DTs and could be back on the field at the end of the first week of August. (Jeff Zrebiec) Baltimore WR Zay Flowers was asked if he’d like an extension done before the season starts: “Honestly, I’m just working right now, I’m trying to get better. I’ll leave that to my agents, my representation.” (Zrebiec)

was asked if he’d like an extension done before the season starts: “Honestly, I’m just working right now, I’m trying to get better. I’ll leave that to my agents, my representation.” (Zrebiec) Ravens RB Derrick Henry said retirement wasn’t something that entered his mind this offseason: “I love the game.” (Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers OT Broderick Jones said he was surprised to hear his neck injury last year was season-ending: “I went in the next day and I was telling [head AT] Gabe [Amponsah] this is the best I ever felt after a game. And he was like, ‘I don’t know how because you’re done. I’m like, ‘What?'” (Brooke Pryor)