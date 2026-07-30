Steelers Had In 10 Players For Visits/Workouts

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Steelers hosted DB Eric Scott and DB Jordan Whitehead for visits while also hosting eight more players for workouts.

The full list of workouts includes:

WR Cam Camper TE Zach Davidson DB Keenan Garber TE Heinrich Haarberg QB Seth Henigan RB Jarveon Howard RB Ja’Quinden Jackson WR Jakobie-Keeney-James

Henigan, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 78th-ranked quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class out of Denton, Texas. He committed to Memphis and was a four-year starter with the Tigers, earning second-team All-AAC in 2023 and third-team All-AAC in 2024.

The Jaguars signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad. Jacksonville released him at the end of September 2025 and he caught on with the Colts’ practice squad in December.

From there, he re-signed a futures deal with the Colts after the season but was waived in June.

In his collegiate career, Henigan appeared in 50 games and completed 64 percent of passes for 14,266 yards, 104 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also rushed for 900 yards and 10 touchdowns.