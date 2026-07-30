Nick Bosa Suggests Joey Bosa Might Not Play In 2026

Earlier this offseason, ESPN’s Adam Schefter expressed his belief that free agent DE Joey Bosa has played his final snap in the NFL

49ers DE Nick Bosa also suggested a few months ago that his older brother’s playing days are over, and he again implied the same sentiment recently.

He was asked on the Murph & Markus Show if the older Bosa will be texting anytime soon about interest in joining the 49ers and responded, “Joey might need to start training if that’s going to be the case,”

When Nick Bosa he was asked if they should keep their phones on regarding news, he answered, “No, probably not.”

Bosa, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

He had one year remaining on that deal and was scheduled to make a base salary of $13 million in 2025 after he renegotiated his deal before the 2024 season to remain in Los Angeles. However, the Chargers cut him last offseason and he signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Bills.

In 2025, Bosa appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 29 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, five forced fumbles and two pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.