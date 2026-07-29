Taysom Hill Officially Leaving New Orleans

Former Saints TE Taysom Hill announced that he’s officially moving on from New Orleans after nine seasons with the team.

“I’ve taken time this offseason to think carefully about what comes next for my family and me. I still don’t have a clear answer about what the future holds, but I know that returning to New Orleans is not in the cards,” Hill wrote.

Hill, 35, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was waived and later claimed off waivers by the Saints.

Hill played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving a restricted tender from the Saints last year. New Orleans signed Hill to a two-year deal worth $21 million a month later.

Hill’s deal was set to void before the 2022 season, but the Saints gave Hill a sizable contract extension. He just finished the final year of that deal and made a $10 million base salary in 2025.

In 2025, Hill appeared in 13 games for the Saints and rushed for 114 yards on 52 carries (2.2 YPA) and one touchdown to go along with 11 receptions on 16 targets for 91 yards.