NFC Notes: Vita Vea, Chris Olave, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles told reporters that DT Vita Vea tweaked a muscle in his running test on Tuesday, which is why he’s not practicing. He added there’s been zero talk from the team about trading him, despite Vea’s request amid a contract standoff. (Greg Auman)
- Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs also injured his hamstring in the conditioning test and was sitting out practice Wednesday. (Auman)
Falcons
- Falcons OLB James Pearce Jr. reported to training camp and will be “proceeding normally,” per HC Kevin Stefanski, despite the possibility of discipline from the NFL for a domestic violence incident this offseason: “We will see what comes down the line.” (Tori McElhaney)
- Stefanski also noted QB Tua Tagovailoa will be back to practice “sooner rather than later” after a back injury flared up. (McElhaney)
Panthers
- The Panthers re-signed OL Brady Christensen to a one-year, fully guaranteed $2,765,000 contract, and his contract will be treated as a four-year qualifier for cap purposes, per Over The Cap.
- Carolina HC Dave Canales said TE Mitch Evans rolled his ankle after being carted off on Tuesday, and trainers are optimistic about his status. (Joe Person)
- Panthers OL Damien Lewis will be out at least a couple of days with a calf injury. (Person)
Saints
- Saints GM Mickey Loomis said they’re having a lot of discussions with WR Chris Olave about a potential extension: “We’re just not there yet. We’re hopeful … We want to get it done. Chris and his agents … I know they want to get it done.” (Terrell)
- Olave will not attend training camp or participate in team drills as his new contract is negotiated. (Underhill)
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