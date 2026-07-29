Panthers WR Chris Brazzell Expected To Miss Eight Weeks With LCL Tear

Panthers third-round WR Chris Brazzell II is expected to miss up to eight weeks with a torn LCL in his left knee, per the Athletic’s Joe Person.

Brazzell left Wednesday’s practice with the knee injury and had to be carted off. He had just returned after missing a few days due to knee soreness, but the team doesn’t think the two injuries are related.

Overall, it’s a dodged bullet for the Panthers who already lost OLB Nic Scourton to a torn ACL in training camp. Brazzell will miss valuable learning reps in camp and the chance to win the No. 3 receiver job, but he’s not out for the season.

Brazzell, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 170th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Midland, Texas. He committed to Tulane and remained there for two seasons before transferring to Tennessee for his last two years, where he earned third-team All-American & first-team All-SEC honors in 2025.

The Panthers selected Brazzell with the No. 83 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,943,812 rookie contract that included a $1,510,044 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Brazzell appeared in 40 games over four seasons with Tulane and Tennessee. He caught 136 passes for 2,072 yards and 16 touchdowns.