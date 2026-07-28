NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Yaya Diaby, Devin Lloyd, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers pass rusher Yaya Diaby is excited about all the additions the team has made this offseason, even though NT Vita Vea requested a trade from the team yesterday. Diaby also shared that he loves how HC Todd Bowles‘ scheme can help players get to the quarterback and make plays.

“Starting with A’Shawn, man just a real dawg,” said Diaby, via the team website. “He loves the physicality and he loves everything about it, so I am super stoked to have him on our D-Line. We are going to be right back in that top-five run defense and with Alex, he is just super smart and as you watch film, to see him flowing, it just looks amazing just watching. It is like watching when Lavonte [David] was with us. He is a guy that just flows and knows the game just from in and out so great addition. Then with Muhammad, the dude has done it all and been everywhere. He has seen it all and you know him coming off the season that he had, he still has a lot of juice in the tank and he is always trying to help any guy whenever he can just giving out little notes and little keys that you can improve on and it has just been a great addition with those three guys.”

“He can put you anywhere,” Diaby added. “Bowles does a very great job and that is why it hurt so bad with David Walker going down last year. It just did not give him the tools that he needed to go get in his bag and I feel like with the depth that we have this year and guys being there, I feel like Coach Bowles is going to do a very great job of putting guys in place to make great plays.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales predicts that OLB Princely Umanmielan will push for significant pass-rush snaps in 2026.

“He’s got such great ability,” Canales said, via The Athletic. “He’s got length. He’s got bend. He’s got speed. He finishes at the quarterback in his past, in his history. And just wanting him to continue to show that every single day and lock into a role. He’s gonna be able to push that group, and I can’t wait to see what he does.”

Fellow OLB Patrick Jones has the ability to rush from both the outside and inside and should carve out a role once again this season.

“Pat’s got versatility,” Canales said. “He can play first and second down, but he also has inside and outside rush ability on third (down) and in known pass situations. It’s something he’s done for a while in his career. That’s really valuable. Pat will be out there. It’s just a question of how we mix in the rest of the group.”

Panthers

Panthers new LB Devin Lloyd will have his fourth new defense going into his fifth year in the NFL after Jacksonville changed coordinators every year but one in his time with the team. Lloyd explained what he prioritizes when learning a new scheme, starting with a ton of film and drawings before moving to seeing it all come together live on the field.

“This is my fourth defense going into my fifth season. So, I’ve had to essentially relearn a new defense every year, and then doing that you kind of find a way that works best for you,” Lloyd said, via the team’s website.

“For me, it’s really just looking at the playbook, looking at the film, looking at the playbook, looking at the film, talking it out with the coaches. I think now I’m at a point where I kind of visualize it in a way where it all makes sense.”

“So for me, I need the reps on the field. That’s probably the most valuable thing. But I always tell some of the guys in the room, like the best way I learned early on was drawing on the board, drawing the offensive formation, drawing the defensive formation, and then drawing the play, everybody’s assignments. I think that’s one of the best ways to learn, and I’ll do that sometimes.” Panthers HC Dave Canales said Lloyd assumed a leadership role the second he stepped into the facility because of his demeanor and reputation.

“From the time he got here,” Canales said. “First of all, the guy, his reputation precedes him, so a lot of the guys knew who he was and the type of football that he was capable of playing. Then just the way he carries himself, it’s a posture where you want to respect the guy, and you know that he’s here to work.”

“He’s here to do it together with the guys, and I know they can see that and he fits right into a lot of the guys we have here already and so, really it was an immediate impact.”