Bucs Made Three Roster Moves To Start Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived undrafted rookie S Ja’Qurious Conley with an injury designation on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

They also placed DB Chase Lucas and DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi on the active/PUP list.

Players on the active injury lists still count against the 90-man roster and can come off at any time once they pass a physical. If still on the list by roster cutdowns, they must miss the first four games.

Conley will revert to injured reserve if he passes through waivers and will likely be released later on with a settlement once he’s healthy.

Lucas, 29, is a former seventh-round pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,759,280 and includes a $99,280 signing bonus.

He was among Detroit’s final roster cuts in 2023 and re-signed to the practice squad. From there, Lucas signed a one-year deal with the 49ers for 2024 and re-signed on a futures deal after spending 2024 on the practice squad.

In 2025, Lucas appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded nine total tackles and one pass defense.