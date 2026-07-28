Rams Signing G Blake Hance

Per the wire, the Rams are signing veteran G Blake Hance to a contract on Tuesday.

Hance, 30, went undrafted out of Northwestern in April 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills but was waived a few weeks later and caught on with the Commanders.

From there, he had brief stints with the Jaguars and Jets practice squads before the Browns signed him.

After his stint in Cleveland, Hance caught on with the 49ers but was waived by the team.

The Jaguars claimed Hance off waivers from the 49ers in 2022 and re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2023. He returned again in 2024.

Hance signed a one-year deal with the Titans in March of last year.

In 2025, Hance appeared in four games for the Titans and made one start at guard.