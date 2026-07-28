Texans Place WR Jaylin Noel On NFI List, Two Players On PUP List

The Houston Texans have placed WR Jaylin Noel on the NFI list, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Additionally, the Texans have placed LB E.J. Speed and DB M.J. Stewart on the PUP list.

Noel, 23, was a third-round pick in the 2025 draft by the Texans out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $6,466,856 and is set to make a base salary of $1,721,844 in 2026.

In 2025, Noel appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and caught 26 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns.