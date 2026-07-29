Cowboys Can Trade 2027 First-Rounder As Long As They Attach Conditions

Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News points out that the Cowboys can in fact trade their 2027 first-round pick despite the conditions of the trade that brought them DT Quinnen Williams.

Dallas traded a conditional 2027 first to the Jets for Williams ahead of the deadline last year; the higher selection between their pick and Green Bay’s which they got in the Micah Parsons trade.

Because that condition won’t resolve until the season is over, NFL rules prohibit the Cowboys from trading either first-rounder specifically. However, Hoyt notes the Cowboys can work around that by adding a condition that whichever pick they trade would be the lower of their two first-round selections.

That’s relevant because Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated at his training camp opening press conference on Tuesday that he would be very open to making a big trade to improve what he thinks are strong Super Bowl chances for this year’s squad.

Jones says a lot of things, particularly when news around his team is slow like it has been this summer, but his deal for Williams last year shows he might have some real conviction this time.

The longtime Cowboys owner is 83 years old, so the window to see another championship trophy after a multi-decade drought could snap shut for him at any point.

With the core of an explosive offense in place with QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb and WR George Pickens on the franchise tag, the Cowboys put a lot of effort into improving what was the worst defense in the league last year by several measures.

That would probably be the focus of any big move, especially because the team hasn’t quite replaced Parsons’ presence as a pass rusher off the edge.

We’ll have more on the Cowboys as the news is available.