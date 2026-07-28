Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Could Make Big Trade, Haven’t Lost Interest In Maxx Crosby

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed reporters ahead of training camp and, as usual, had plenty to say. Jones is high on Dallas’ potential this season as a true contending team, and noted via Jon Machota that he would be willing to make a big trade to fortify their Super Bowl chances.

Jones added he talked with the owner of another team about a trade as recently as yesterday, per Calvin Watkins.

Finally — in easily his most eyebrow-raising comment — Jones disputed the characterization that they lost interest in trading for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby after his failed physical scuttled a trade with the Ravens.

“We didn’t. We did not walk away,” Jones said via Machota, declining to expand more beyond that to avoid tampering violations. “He’s a Raider.”

The Cowboys were one of the teams in the mix for Crosby back in March when Las Vegas was ready to move him, but their offer was short of the two first-round picks the Ravens put on the table before having second thoughts.

Along with other teams, the Cowboys didn’t show a lot of initiative to re-engage in talks. Crosby recommitted to playing for the Raiders after the failed trade experience, at least to start this upcoming season.

It’s possible the Raiders could re-open talks for Crosby if they struggle again in 2025, and the Cowboys would still make some sense as a destination given their need for a proven pass rusher.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby and the Cowboys as the news is available.